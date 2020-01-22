Too much love for party? Rajasthan man names baby 'Congress' despite family opposition

Showcasing his love for the Congress party, a man in Rajasthan reportedly named his baby "Congress".

No matter how bizarre it may sound, Vinod Jain, a member of Congress, loves the party so much that he named his child by the party's name. Although his family opposed the move, Vinod went ahead with his decision.

The baby boy's birth certificate also has his name as "Congress Jain". Republic quoted the man saying that he wants his son to be as loyal to the party as he is, and hence, he took the step.

"I kept this name with a hope that my child will also play an active role in the Congress party," the report quoted him as saying.

