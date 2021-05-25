Toolkit row: Delhi Police sends notice to 2 Congress leaders

As the Congress vs BJP rivalry heats up over an alleged 'toolkit' on Twitter, it has come to light the Delhi Police issued a notice to Congress leaders Rajeev Gowda and Rohan Gupta in the toolkit row.

The notice was issued on May 21 and the Congress replied to the Police on May 22 saying an FIR has been filed in Chhattisgarh and they are moving ahead with that case.

Gowda told DH that the BJP was caught and exposed in the case.

Read | Congress slams 'raid' on Twitter offices, calls it attempt to 'murder' freedom of speech

Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote to Twitter with the tweets and names of Minsiters who shared this puported 'toolkit' saying that various Union Ministers in the Modi government have used the forged documents to "to gain undue and wrongful political advantage by spreading potentially dangerous, false and fabricated material through their Twitter handles, against the Indian National Congress and its leaders."

It asked the social media platform to label all such tweets as manipulated media lest they be considered true as they were shared by official and verified Twitter handles.

After two police teams descended on Twitter's offices in Delhi and Gurgaon, the Congress on Monday had alleged that the "cowardly raid" on the microblogging site's offices by the Delhi Police "exposes lame duck attempts" to hide a "fraudulent toolkit" by BJP leaders.

Read | Toolkit tweet: Delhi Police reach doorsteps of Twitter

Using the hashtag 'Toolkit', Gandhi tweeted, "Truth remains unafraid."

The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Monday sent a notice to Twitter India in connection with the probe into a complaint about the alleged 'COVID toolkit', asking it to share information based on which it had classified a related tweet by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra as "manipulated media", officials said.

(With agency inputs)

More to follow...