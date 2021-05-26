Top RSS leader holds 'strategy sessions' with UP leaders in Lucknow

Within days of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah in Delhi, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday held ''strategy sessions'' with senior Sangh leaders in the state capital of Lucknow.

According to the sources in the state BJP, the UP Assembly election, which is scheduled to be held early next year, was on the agenda of Hosabale, who was here for the first time after being appointed the 'sar karyawah' of the RSS.

''UP Assembly polls were, of course, discussed at the meetings... the Sangh can play a crucial role in containing the damage caused by the perception of mismanagement of Covid situation in UP,'' a senior state BJP leader said.

''UP elections are very important for the party... we can not allow the opposition to create a negative perception about us,'' he added.

Sources said that some top state BJP leaders could meet Hosabale during his stay though the party leaders refused to give away names.

Sources also said that the RSS leader sought feedback from the Sangh workers and local leaders on the Covid situation in the state and the help provided by the Sangh to the people during the pandemic.

Hosabale also interacted with the doctors, who were associated with the RSS, and discussed the Covid situation, sources said.

An RSS leader sought to downplay the visit saying that it was a routine one. ''No political meaning should be attached to the visit... he is here on a pre-scheduled visit,'' the RSS leader said.

Sources in the BJP, however, said that Hosabale's visit, soon after his meeting with PM, Amit Shah and Sunil Bansal in Delhi, was indicative of ''major changes'' in the party organisation as well as in the government.