Trace, test contacts of Covid-19 positive people within 72 hours: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday set a 72-hour target to trace and test people who have come in contact with a Covid-19 infected person while emphasising that the country could emerge victorious in the fight against the pandemic if we could defeat the virus in 10 states that account for 80% of the cases.

Modi's comments came during his video conference with Chief Ministers from nine states -- Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka which was represented by Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan.

The Prime Minister noted that the number of daily tests, which has reached seven lakh now, is increasing continuously and this has helped in early identification and containment. He also noted that the percentage of active cases was reducing while the recovery rate is increasing.

"These steps have boosted the confidence of people. The target of bringing down the fatality rate below 1% can be achieved soon," he told the Chief Ministers even as he emphasised the "urgent" need to ramp up testing in Bihar Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Telangana.

Quoting experts, Modi said if the cases are identified in 72 hours, then the spread of the virus can be slowed down and emphasised the need to trace and test all those who had come in contact with an infected person within 72 hours.

"This should be followed like a mantra, with the same earnestness as washing hands, maintaining do gaz doori, wearing masks, etc," he said.

Underlining that containment, contact tracing and surveillance are the most effective weapons in the battle against Covid-19, he said people have become aware and are ably assisting these efforts, as a result of which, we have been successful in using home quarantine so effectively.

Almost 80% of active cases are from the participating 10 states, and if the virus is defeated in these ten states, the entire country will emerge victorious in the battle against Covid-19, he added.

Modi also referred to the strategy adopted in Delhi and nearby areas under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah and said the main pillars of the strategy were segregation of containment zones and focus on screening, especially of those in the high-risk category. The results of these steps are there for all to see, he said, adding that steps like better management in hospitals and increasing ICU beds also proved very helpful, he said.

During the meeting, the Chief Ministers briefed the Prime Minister about the steps taken by their states in handling the pandemic while demanding more funds.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami told the Prime Minister that both central and state tax revenue will fall short of the budget estimates. To make up for the shortfall, Tamil Nadu may be allocated Rs 9,000 crore special grant to combat Covid-19 and its after-effects on the state’s economy.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh sought a liberal financial package to fill the revenue collection gap caused by the pandemic, saying the state has seen 50% decline in revenue for the first quarter of the current financial year.

Narayan tweeted the Prime Minister assured all necessary assistance to the state's efforts to control the pandemic. "He further advised us on adopting additional precautionary measures in the interest of the safety of Karnataka's citizens," he added.