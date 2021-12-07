Transform or there could be changes with time: PM Modi's warning to MPs at BJP parliamentary party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised on the attendance of party MPs in Parliament, saying if they don't transform themselves, there could be changes with time, sources said.

The prime minister made the remarks at the BJP parliamentary party meeting at the Ambedkar International Centre here, the sources told PTI.

Sharing the details of the meeting, which was for the first time held outside Parliament complex, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister told party MPs that all of them should organise sports competitions in their respective constituencies.

On the issue of attendance, the prime minister said party MPs should regularly attend Parliament proceedings and remarked that when children are pointed out an issue again and again, even they don't repeat it.

Read | In poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Modi woos Gorakhpur with development projects worth Rs 9,600 crore

The prime minister told MPs to change themselves, otherwise change would happen with time, the sources said.

The poor attendance of BJP MPs has been flagged by Modi many times in the past also.

At the meeting BJP President J P Nadda asked party MPs to call district presidents and presidents of mandals from their respective constituencies for tea and interact with them

Similiarly, the prime minister will call district presidents from his constituency Varanasi on December 14

At the start of the meeting, tribal MPs including Union Minister Arjun Munda felicitated Prime Minister Modi for celebrating Birsa Munda's birthday as 'Jan Jatiya Diwas'.

A book compiling the work done by various ministers on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was also distributed among BJP MPs.

Check out the latest DH videos here: