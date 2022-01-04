Trinamool appoints two more leaders as Mahua Moitra’s co-in-charge for Goa

The Trinamool has appointed two party leaders, including its Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, as state co-in-charge for Goa, despite having appointed Mahua Moitra, one of its most politically vocal and aggressive MPs, as the party’s Goa in-charge.

While the appointments generated speculations if the party is thinking of other responsibilities for Moitra, the new appointments being just a first step as both Moitra and Dev have said that the new development is to offer greater force to the party for the upcoming elections in Goa, and should not be considered otherwise.

The Trinamool announced that Sushmita Dev and Sourav Chakraborty, a former MLA, have been appointed as co-in-charge of the party in Goa. Moitra was appointed as the state in-charge for Goa in November.

Read | Goa Polls: TMC-MGP vow credit facility for youths

The development comes over three weeks after party chief Mamata Banerjee had publicly rebuked Moitra during an administrative review meeting held in West Bengal’s Krishnanagar. Banerjee was disturbed over the infights within the party in the region.

“The target is to go full force, elections are around the corner. I believe the idea of giving two more leaders as co-in-charge with Mohua is so that we can move in faster and better. I think Mohua has done an excellent job. It’s to have a bigger team. It’s a message that we are serious about Goa, and getting more serious,” Dev told DH.

Reacting to speculations in political circles, Dev said that “adding to a team is to make it strong, it doesn’t make anybody less”. “It’s sharing responsibilities, and not putting anybody down,” she added.

Talking to DH, Moitra said that as elections approach, she’s continuously on the move for elections. Simultaneously, someone in authority is needed for office, and for media work. “I am state in-charge for elections and will remain till the end of elections,” Moitra said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: