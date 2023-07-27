Trinamool, BJP counter each other over Manipur, Bengal violence

The two leading political opponents in West Bengal – the Trinamool Congress, and the BJP – kept the regional politics on the boil on Wednesday.

The BJP MLAs led by women legislators, for lack of approval in the House from the Chair to discuss Malda’s incident – the alleged disrobing and beating of two women – raised slogans, and then walked out of the House. The Trinamool’s women supporters also began their month-long protests in south Kolkata.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul submitted a request in the House (to an official concerned), seeking Speaker’s permission to raise the Malda issue, before discussion was to take place on another subject.

The House began and proceeded with day’s business with the Speaker’s arrival. Paul, and other BJP MLAs, asked that they be given an opportunity to discuss the issue. In absence of the approval, they walked out, and protested at the entrance of the assembly’s main building.

Speaker Biman Banerjee, later, clarified that a discussion is not possible by submitting a letter once the proceedings of the House have begun.

This is not how a discussion can take place. For a discussion, rules have to be followed, and the matter under consideration has to be looked into, he said.

Paul, talking to reporters, said that she had submitted a request but was told that it will be looked into later, and it was not accepted. “Was this not important?” she said.

As the BJP is eager to grill the ruling party over the issue of atrocities against women in the state, and the violent incidents during the rural polls, the Trinamool has maintained intense political pressure over the Manipur issue.

While the Trinamool MPs – part of I.N.D.I.A, the Opposition alliance – continue to exert their might at Parliament; in the state, the regional leadership continues to add momentum to the Manipur issue.

Besides, beginning its month-long intense protest campaign in south Kolkata on Wednesday, a motion will be made in the House on Monday, under rule 185 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

“It has been accepted, and can be made by individual members,” Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, minister, parliamentary affairs department, told Deccan Herald. Monday is also the day allocated to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (as minister of eight departments), for oral answers to assembly questions for the session. So, Banerjee’s presence during the two-hour discussion is expected.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday, said that another motion (for adjournment) will be moved on Thursday by the party’s MLAs, seeking discussion on the “deteriorated” law and order situation in the state.

A five-member BJP fact-finding committee led by Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, in its report, has suggested that central agencies – CBI, NIA – investigate violence that marred the state during panchayat elections. “This fact-finding committee suggests that all the cases should be investigated by CBI under the monitoring of the Hon’ble Calcutta High Court. Also, all the bomb blast cases need to be referred to (the) NIA for investigation,” the committee has concluded in its report.