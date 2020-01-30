Trinamool Congress appeals voters to support AAP in Delhi elections 2020

Trinamool Congress on Thursday appealed to voters to choose Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in the Delhi Assembly elections, saying the party has delivered on its promises.

Tweeting a video in support of its Rajinder Nagar candidate Raghav Chadha, Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said, "may AAP do very very well" in the election.

"Vote for Aam Aadmi Party. Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency Raghav Chadha. Vote for Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi," O'Brien, also Trinamool's Rajya Sabha leader, tweeted.

Vote for @AamAadmiParty Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency @raghav_chadha Vote for @ArvindKejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi WATCH pic.twitter.com/KcgHbPpkB7 — Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) January 30, 2020

In the video, he said AAP has delivered on its promises on water, power, education and health.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, who is also Trinamool Congress supremo, have been sharing a cordial relationship for the past couple of years and the parties support each other on issues of common interest inside and outside Parliament.

Incidentally, both AAP and Trinamool Congress have Prashant Kishor-led IPAC as their election strategist.