Trinamool govt to go in 5-6 months? BJP-Bengal leaders generate speculations

The comments made by two prominent leaders of BJP-Bengal, recently, about the Trinamool government in the state not thriving beyond 5-6 months, have generated speculations. A section of the BJP leaders are also engaged in media conversation around the imposition of Article 355 in the state.

Following violent incidents during the polls, BJP-Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar, on July 8, had demanded “intervention of (the) central government” for restoring democracy in West Bengal.

Majumdar has stirred fresh speculations by saying that a government runs with the support of members of the legislature. “If the representatives suddenly feel that they will not support the government, and will instead support others (this could happen). This could come up as a thought, there’s nothing that says this can’t happen in politics. The government could fall in 5-6 months…,” he said, adding that in Maharashtra, the BJP didn’t break the government, rather it was Ajit Pawar who got the NCP split.

A similar statement came from Shantanu Thakur, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways. He recently stated that the state government will not last more than five months, the situation has taken such a turn.

One of the early remarks of the Trinamool losing out the political fight had come from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. While addressing a public gathering in April in Bengal, he had told the people that if they offer the party 35-plus seats, of the 42 from the state in Lok Sabha in 2024, then Mamata Banerjee-led government may collapse before “25”.

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, on Monday, said that his party intends to come to power by winning votes. “We don’t want a backdoor entry through the imposition of President’s rule,” he said.

In a slightly differing opinion, Dilip Ghosh, BJP’s national vice president, citing the (alleged) “atrocities'' against the common people, said that it’s not the party, but the society and Trinamool’s opponents who are in favour of a situation that’s possible through imposition of the Articles 355/356, in order to have the atrocities curbed. Ghosh, on the idea of the state government dissolving in the next few months, considered the same to be individual assessments.

A Trinamool leader, however, countered saying that the government will definitely go, but it would be of the BJP at the Centre.