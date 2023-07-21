Trinamool not for 'chair', wants BJP’s defeat by I.N.D.I.A, says Mamata

The Trinamool Congress doesn’t want the “chair”, but the BJP’s defeat, Mamata Banerjee said on Friday, while talking about the Opposition alliance - I.N.D.I.A.

Addressing thousands of party supporters in the heart of Kolkata, in Trinamool’s annual rally observed as Martyrs’ Day, Banerjee said that she was happy that before 2024 (Lok Sabha elections), an inclusive alliance has been established.

“Today, whatever fight takes place in the country, it will all take place under the banner of I.N.D.I.A. Bharat will win…. We don’t care for the chair, we don’t need any chair. We are speaking clearly, we want the BJP to leave, politically. The reason is it’s no longer acceptable,” she said.

Banerjee warned her supporters that if the Modi-government returns to power, "then democracy will no longer exist, and respect for women will also end." “Throw it, you will get peace,” she said, adding, “We don’t want the chair, we want peace.”

"When I.N.D.I.A will fight, Trinamool Congress will stand by it like a soldier with a flag," she said. “I have already said, we have nothing to seek. Let I.N.D.I.A win, let the BJP lose,” she stated.

Adding “Jai I.N.D.I.A” to the slogan - “Jai Bangla”, the Trinamool chief said that the slogan will be used in 2024, and it will be popularised in the programmes. “On behalf of Trinamool Congress, I congratulate all the 26 political parties, who came together,” she said.

Mamata on Manipur

The Chief Minister said that she has spoken to Arvind Kejriwal, and the intent is that chief ministers of parties representing the Opposition alliance visit Manipur to meet the people in the camps. "If all parties agree, a team will go," she said.

“We convey our solidarity to Manipur people on behalf of Bengal, on behalf of India. We want to say that, yes, we are with you,” Banerjee said, questioning the BJP leadership over the Manipur violence.

Protest in New Delhi on Oct 2 against central funds freez

Trinamool, on Friday, announced a protest in the national capital on October 2. The protest is over the state’s dues on account of Centre’s freeze of funds for public welfare schemes to Bengal. Banerjee said that the BJP-controlled government has halted the funds for the 100-day rural job scheme, "as Bengal’s performance has been the best" for the past five years.

The Chief Minister said that a new programme – in absence of central funds for the 100-day job scheme – is under consideration. "The state will have its own 100-day job scheme funded by the Bengal government. The programme will be named, 'Khela Hobe' (the game is on)," she said. The catch-phrase is also a political slogan the party had used during earlier elections.

Block-level protest on Aug 5 against BJP leaders

Trinamool supporters will protest against BJP leaders in Bengal on August 5. The protest at the block-level will have Trinamool supporters protesting around 100 metres away from the leaders’ houses, "without obstructing" movement of the people in general.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari warned of moving to court against Trinamool’s August 5 protest programme.

29 died during rural polls in Bengal

Banerjee said that there’s no support for violence in any form, and action has been taken in each of the cases of violence during the rural polls. "Twenty-nine people died since the polls were declared. Of these, 18 were Trinamool workers. Fifteen deaths were reported on the day of the polls," she said. The CM also recalled the deaths that had taken place during elections in the year 2003 and 2008, before her party came to power.

Meanwhile in Delhi, BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar, and MP Locket Chatterjee jointly held a press conference, and highlighted the alleged atrocities against women that have taken place in Bengal. Chatterjee was seen breaking down while speaking about the alleged crimes against women in Bengal.