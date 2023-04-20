Trinamool’s rural outreach campaign from April 25

The Trinamool Congress in West Bengal is undertaking yet another outreach programme aimed at connecting with the rural voters ahead of panchayat polls.

Abhishek Banerjee, the party's national general secretary, on Thursday, launched the 'Trinamoole Nabo Jowar' campaign.

"The goal of this campaign is to constitute a people's panchayat. During my public meetings over the past year, I have reiterated that panchayat polls will be conducted in a democratic, free, fair, and peaceful manner. With the launch of this campaign on April 25, we are going a step further and taking people's opinions into account while selecting the candidates," Banerjee said at a press conference held at the programme's launch.

Banerjee will be travelling for 60 days for the campaign, covering districts and facilitating candidate selection for his party.

"Under the 'Gram Banglar Motamot' component of the campaign, an unprecedented and first-of-its-kind referendum exercise will be conducted at the district-level Trinamool party Adhiveshan through secret ballot to record people's opinions on their preferred PRI candidates. This adhiveshan will be attended by party members, key neutral influencers and public stakeholders from each gram panchayat," a party release quoted him as saying.

The yatra is to begin on April 25 from Dinhata in Cooch Behar, and it will conclude at Kakdwip, South 24 Parganas district.