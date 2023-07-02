'Triple-engine' govt will run at bullet train speed: Shinde

The double-engine train would now run at the speed of a bullet train, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said welcoming Ajit Pawar as the new Deputy Chief Minister alongside Devendra Fadnavis.

According to him, with a weakened Shiv Sena and NCP, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has sunk.

Shinde and Fadnavis said that the junior Pawar and his team had reposed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I congratulate Pawar and the new ministers,” said Fadnavis

“Some people were talking about googly and clean bowled, but everyone saw today who was clean bowled... it's a hit wicket,” said Shinde taking a dig at the NCP supremo.

“Since Modi came to power, there has been a lot of development… Ajit Dada, who believed in development work and a good administration, supported and joined the government. He has a lot of MPs and MLAs which will definitely help in the development of Maharashtra. This double-engine govt now will run at the speed of a bullet train… now the double-engine government has a triple engine”.