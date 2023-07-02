'Triple-engine' govt will run at bullet train speed: Shinde

'Triple-engine' govt will run like bullet train: Shinde

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 02 2023, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 22:07 ist
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais with the newly-sworn in Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after administering him oath of office, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Praful Patel are also seen. Credit: PTI Photo

The double-engine train would now run at the speed of a bullet train, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said welcoming Ajit Pawar as the new Deputy Chief Minister alongside Devendra Fadnavis. 

According to him, with a weakened Shiv Sena and NCP, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has sunk. 

Also Read | Joined BJP-Sena in interest of state; no split in NCP, will fight future polls on party symbol: Ajit Pawar

Shinde and Fadnavis said that the junior Pawar and his team had reposed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I congratulate Pawar and the new ministers,” said Fadnavis 

“Some people were talking about googly and clean bowled, but everyone saw today who was clean bowled... it's a hit wicket,” said Shinde taking a dig at the NCP supremo.

“Since Modi came to power, there has been a lot of development… Ajit Dada, who believed in development work and a good administration, supported and joined the government. He has a lot of MPs and MLAs which will definitely help in the development of Maharashtra. This double-engine govt now will run at the speed of a bullet train… now the double-engine government has a triple engine”.

Indian Politics
Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde
NCP
BJP
Sharad Pawar
Ajit Pawar

