Triple Talaq Bill may come up in Parliament next week

The controversial Triple Talaq Bill, which intends to criminalise instant divorce, may come up in Parliament next week with the government on Friday informing Rajya Sabha it intends to take up the Bill once it is passed by Lok Sabha.

This was announced by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan in the Upper House while giving a statement regarding Government Business for the remaining part of the Session.

The session will end next Friday though there is a move from the government side to extend the sittings by a week till August 2.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, which is popularly known as the Triple Talaq Bill, is a pet Bill for the BJP and it had attempted to pass it during the previous Lok Sabha.

Though it was passed twice in Lok Sabha earlier, it was stuck in Rajya Sabha where the BJP did not have the numbers.

With a renewed mandate, the BJP hopes it could push the Bill in the Upper House too.

However, the stand of allies like JD(U) and AIADMK opposing the criminalisation aspect of the Bill may impact the voting.

At present, the BJP-led NDA is assured of the support only 92 MPs as JD(U) and AIADMK had opposed the same bill earlier. Also, parties like YSR Congress and TRS may abstain bringing more trouble to the government side.