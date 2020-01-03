Tripura rebels arrested for threatening BJP MP

Three cadres of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), a rebel group, were arrested on Thursday on charges of extortion and threat to a BJP MP after he voted for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 (CAA).

A police officer told reporters in Agartala that the two were arrested first at Panisagar railway station, while they were travelling by Silchar-Agartala train, while the third was nabbed at Dharmanagar station.

Police said the arrests were made following an investigation into threats and extortion demands served by the outfit to several prominent persons, including BJP MP, Rebati Tripura.

“We seized 9 mm pistols with ammunition, mobile phones, threat letters, bank passbooks and other documents, which suggests their involvement in unlawful activities. We will try to divulge further details during interrogation,” said the official.

The three rebels have been identified as Phanijoy Reang, Samprai Debbarma and Kanti Marak.