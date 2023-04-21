Trouble for Biren Singh? Manipur MLAs skip meeting after three resignations

Dissent against Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh seems to be mounting, with at least seven MLAs skipping a meeting called by the CM following the resignation of three MLAs from their respective posts in the government.

The meeting was called by Singh at the party's state office in Imphal on Friday in order to discuss the preparation for the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme Maan Ki Baat on April 30. But the absence of at least seven MLAs, including three MLAs, who resigned from their posts recently, triggered speculation about growing dissent against the CM.

Read | 12 Manipur BJP MLAs stage protest against CM N Biren Singh in Delhi

Thockchom Radheshyam Singh was the first MLA to resign as adviser of Biren Singh on April 13. In his resignation letter, Radheshyam said that he was not given any responsibility by Biren since his appointment. Karam Shyam, an MLA from the Langthabal Assembly constituency quit the post of chairman, the Tourism Corporation of Manipur four days later citing the same reason. On Thursday, P. Brojen Singh became the third BJP MLA to have quit. Citing personal reasons, Borjen resigned from the post of Chairman Manipur Development Corporation. All three are believed to be camping in New Delhi to apprise the party's senior leaders about affairs in Biren Singh-led government in the state.

After Friday's meeting, Biren Singh, however, rejected the speculation about dissent against him. "There is no problem at all," he told reporters at Imphal. Singh said three MLAs are in New Delhi for treatment and all are with the government.

Biren Singh became the CM for the second straight term after BJP won 32 out of 60 seats in the Assembly elections held last year. Although BJP got the absolute majority, the party took more than a week to name Biren as the CM again as Th. Biswajit Singh, a senior MLA, was a strong contender for the post. Biswajit was also absent in Friday's meeting.

Biren, however, said Biswajit was on leave and was out of the state. But sources within the party said a group of disgruntled MLAs led by Biswajit are in touch with the party's high command as they are unhappy over the style of functioning of the government.