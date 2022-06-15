TRS, BJD, AAP likely skipping Oppn meet on Prez polls

TRS, BJD, AAP and SAD likely to skip Opposition meeting on presidential candidate

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao took the decision after consultations with senior party leaders

IANS
IANS,
  • Jun 15 2022, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 14:53 ist
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. Credit: PTI Photo

The TRS, BJD, AAP and SAD are likely to skip Wednesday's Opposition meeting called by TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to forge a consensus on fielding a joint candidate against the NDA in the Presidential election.

Banerjee last week invited leaders of 19 political parties, including seven chief ministers, for a meeting in the national capital to produce a “confluence of Opposition voices” for the election on July 18.

Also Read — Top-rung leaders to skip Mamata's meet on Presidential polls

Leaders from the Shiromani Akali Dal, Aam Aadmi Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won't attend the meeting, sources in the three parties said. A BJD leader added on condition of anonymity that the party had not yet received any instruction from their chief Naveen Patnaik. Senior leader Pinaki Misra is also not in the country.

Party leaders invited to the meeting include Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Naveen Patnaik (BJD), K Chandrashekar Rao (TRS), M K Stalin (DMK), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena) Hemant Soren (JMM), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), D Raja (CPI), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Lalu Prasad (RJD), Jayant Chaudhary (RLD), former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy (JD(S)), Farooq Abdullah (National Conference), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD), Pawan Chamling (Sikkim Democratic Front), and K M Kader Mohideen (IUML).

Also Read —  Presidential election 2022: Potential candidates

Some parties, including the BSP and the AIMIM, were not invited.

A day ahead of the meeting, Banerjee and Left party leaders met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence separately to try and convince him to be the common opposition candidate for the top constitutional post.

With numbers on its side - the ruling NDA has about half the votes of the electoral college -and the possible support of fence-sitters like the BJD, AIADMK and YSRCP, the NDA candidate will likely sail through the contest. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Telangana Rashtra Samithi
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
Presidential Elections
India News
Chandrasekhar Rao
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Shiromani Akali Dal
Aam Aadmi Party
Naveen Patnaik

What's Brewing

End of an era as Internet Explorer is finally retiring

End of an era as Internet Explorer is finally retiring

DH Radio | Last-mile delivery: EVs the way forward

DH Radio | Last-mile delivery: EVs the way forward

BTS going on 'hiatus' as band members pursue solo work

BTS going on 'hiatus' as band members pursue solo work

DH Toon | BJP to bank on jobs ahead of 2024 elections?

DH Toon | BJP to bank on jobs ahead of 2024 elections?

Waste to energy! Refreshing coffee with civet poo

Waste to energy! Refreshing coffee with civet poo

Ticketless birds board a bus, conductor pays the price

Ticketless birds board a bus, conductor pays the price

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

 