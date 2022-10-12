TRS ‘rattled’ over poll symbols

The TRS which is vying to become a national party, which are allotted one election symbol to contest across the country, is apparently rattled by some free symbols resembling its ‘car’ in Telangana.

The party said several free symbols allotted to Independent candidates had cost it votes and defeats in past elections.

The TRS has now approached the Election Commission of India seeking the deletion of eight “look-alike” poll symbols like road roller, chapati roller (rolling pin), and camera from the free symbols list in the approaching Munugodu Assembly by-poll and the polls thereafter.

“As the poll symbols on the EVMs are very small, it becomes difficult for the illiterate and aged voters, particularly from rural backgrounds, to differentiate other symbols from our ‘car’. As a result, voters favouring the TRS press the button against these symbols. Thus, independent candidates get abnormally huge votes than even recognised national parties,” says Soma Bharath, TRS general secretary.

In their representation to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj, on Monday, TRS leaders stated that in the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, independents given the road roller, camera etc., symbols polled more votes in the Zahirabad, Munugodu, Dornakal, Narsampet, Chennur, Siddipet, Dubbaka etc., constituencies, in comparison to the votes of CPM, BSP etc.

“I can say we have lost at least ten seats in 2018 because of this confusion,” Soma told DH.

“Our opponents take advantage of these identical symbols, which are available in the list of free symbols, to confuse the voters in recognising the TRS’s symbol ‘car’ on the EVM. These so-called independents are cutting TRS votes and damaging the prospects of our candidates,” the TRS leader said.

When the TRS lost the 2020 Dubbaka Assembly by-poll to the BJP by a thin majority of around 1,430 votes, some ruling party leaders attributed the defeat to the “chapati rolling pin with board” symbol given to an independent candidate who polled over 3,500 votes.