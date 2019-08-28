TRS to focus on strengthening party organization

The ruling TRS in Telangana, which has enrolled 60 lakh members during its recently-concluded membership drive, is now focused on strengthening its party organisation in the state.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao, who held a meeting with the party's general secretaries on Wednesday, told them to complete the process of constitution of party committees by August 31 and submit a report by September 1, sources said.

He was told that the constitution of party committees had almost been completed, they said.

He suggested that constituency-level (party) meetings be organised, as a membership drive and constitution of party committees have come to an end.

Rama Rao, son of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also reviewed the construction of party offices in districts, the sources said.

The construction of party offices is going on at a brisk pace in all the districts, the sources added.

TRS has enrolled about 60 lakh members during its membership drive which began in the last week of June and concluded recently.

The last date for submission of membership books was August 25, party sources had said earlier.

The party has got over Rs 20 crore through a membership fee.

It offers insurance facility to its members.

TRS had returned to power in the Assembly polls held in December last with a massive majority, winning 88 of the total of 119 seats.

Though the party expected to bag at least 13-14 of the total of 17 seats in Lok Sabha polls, it won nine.

The loss of sitting MP and Chief Minister Rao's daughter K Kavitha, in particular, came as a setback to the party.

TRS, however, put up a spectacular show in the subsequent rural local body polls, winning all Zilla Parishads in the state.