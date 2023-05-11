Sibal attacks PM over his 'power' dig in Rajasthan

True of BJP: Sibal hits back at PM's 'focus on retaining power' dig at Congress in Rajasthan

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi said Rajasthan is facing the consequences of politics of selfishness of the Congress

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 11 2023, 14:36 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 14:39 ist
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his criticism of the Congress government in Rajasthan, saying it is "true of the BJP" that the focus seems to be more on gaining and retaining power than serving people.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi said Rajasthan is facing the consequences of politics of selfishness of the Congress.

Also read | Cong govt in Rajasthan taking a soft stand against terrorists, alleges PM Modi

"You are witnessing an ugly form of political battle in Rajasthan for the last five years. Instead of the interest of the public, the game of looting and saving the chair is going on here," Modi said.

Hitting back at Modi, Sibal said in a tweet, "PM on Rajasthan: 'The focus seems to be more on gaining and retaining power than serving people'. Response: True of BJP: 1) Gaining power, toppled governments: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh etc. 2) Retaining power: Electoral bonds, media, hate etc".

"This is called self service," Sibal added.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

