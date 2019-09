United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Father of India”, even as he nudged him to hold talks with his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan to settle disputes between the two neighbours.

The Opposition parties, however, didn't seem too excited.

“Well, I am certainly not proud of the 'praise' and think it is an insult to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

