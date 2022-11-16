TTV won’t be part of AIADMK’s mega alliance for 2024: EPS

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said there was not even “1 per cent chance” of admitting Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) of T T V Dhinakaran in the “mega alliance” to be stitched by his party for the 2024 elections.

Palaniswami’s comments come in response to Dhinakaran’s public statements that he was ready to join any alliance against the ruling DMK and he has no problems in working with the AIADMK, his parent party.

“We are clear that we will cobble up a mega coalition under the leadership of the AIADMK for the 2024 elections and we will know about the constituents only before the polls,” Palaniswami said. “Dhinakaran may say. But there is not even one per cent chance for Dhinakaran to be included in the AIADMK alliance,” he added in response to a question.

The AIADMK leader was asked to comment on Dhinakaran’s comments that he was ready to work with the AIADMK to defeat the DMK. Palaniswami’s comments assume significance amid reports that the BJP wants to include all factions of the AIADMK into the mega alliance to give a tough fight to the DMK in the 2024 polls.

Dhinakaran has been maintaining that cobbling up a “strong coalition” was the only way to defeat the DMK. He has also announced that his party will contest the 2024 elections in alliance with a national party.