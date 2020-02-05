Turkish helicopter made for Pakistan on DefExpo posters showcasing 'Make in India': Report

Turkish chopper made for Pak on DefExpo posters: Report

A Turkish helicopter made for Pakistan can be seen on posters welcoming delegates to the biennial DefExpo in Lucknow

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 05 2020, 19:47pm ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2020, 20:04pm ist
The biennial defence exhibition is being held in Lucknow. (Credit: Twitter/@zone5aviation)

Posters welcoming delegates to the five-day long DefExpo 2020 and promoting ‘Make in India’ in Lucknow featured a Turkish helicopter made for Pakistan, reported The Print

The helicopter that was used to promote ‘Make in India’ was a Turkish T-129 attack helicopter made by Turkish Aerospace Industries in collaboration with Agusta Westland, according to the report. To add to the faux pas, the helicopter also had a Turkish flag on it.

The biennial defence exhibition is being held in Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the expo, set India’s defence export target at $5 billion for the next five years.

