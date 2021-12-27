Turncoats are no leaders, not even fit human beings: Ajay Maken

Only those who stick to their ideology make a mark in politics and those who change their ideology for the greed of power are not leaders at all, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken observed on Monday.

Maken, the political affairs in-charge of the Rajasthan Congress, made the observation in a reminder of the state’s former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot’s failed rebellion against the Ashok Gehlot government.

He, however, did not take anyone’s name while making his observation.

Addressing a three-day training camp of Rajasthan Congress, Maken said, "In politics, only those people find their place who stay with their ideology throughout their life.”

“Those who change their ideology for power and out of greed are neither leaders nor fit human beings," Maken said while addressing the session on its second day.

Striking a personal note, Maken said he became bound to the Congress ideology while working for the party’s students wing National Students Union of India at the age of 18 and attending its training camps. The relationship has been for a lifetime, he added.

He said during the training camps, one gets an opportunity to understand and assimilate the Congress ideology. Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasara, who too addressed the session, sought to encourage the participants to strengthen the party without any selfishness.

Describing the sessions participants as the “heirs of the legacy of the great men of the country”, Dotasara said sticking with ideology is more important than any greed for power and position. Earlier, in the first session of the camp, the party leader Mohan Prakash also spoke on the ideology of the Congress party. \

