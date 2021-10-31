Turncoats won't help any party, Mayawati says after BSP rebels join SP

Turncoats won't help any party: BSP chief Mayawati

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Oct 31 2021, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 16:40 ist
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. Credit: PTI File Photo

A day after its six suspended leaders joined the Samajwadi Party, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday told her party members to keep away from such "opportunistic" people.

"With UP assembly elections approaching, people have begun switching sides. This will, however, not increase the vote base of any political party but will only lead to losses. The BSP should keep such 'rain frogs' away," she tweeted using the proverbial Hindi phrase, "barsaati mendak".

In another tweet, Mayawati said people were smart enough to understand such gimmicks and the turncoats would have no effect on them.

"Change is constant," she wrote.

Seven legislators — one from the BJP and six suspended from the BSP — joined the SP in the presence of its chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday.

These Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) rebels were suspended by Mayawati after they had opposed the nomination of the party's official candidate Ramji Gautam for Rajya Sabha in October 2020.

They had reportedly met Yadav earlier this year and hinted about switching sides.

