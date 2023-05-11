Twin SC verdicts on Delhi and Maharashtra booster for Opposition against Modi govt

The Opposition has all reasons to be upbeat after the Supreme Court delivered a “double blow” to the ruling BJP, as it gave a boost to their future battles and further strengthened their narrative against the Narendra Modi government.

The apex court gave the AAP government in Delhi powers over its bureaucrats by scrapping the Centre’s supremacy while in Maharashtra, the Opposition got a boost following adverse remarks against the Eknath Shinde government though it did not reinstate the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Opposition leaders are considering the verdicts as a “double blow” to the BJP even as it did not get a full victory in Maharashtra.

Though the judiciary did not intend to do so, the two verdicts which came on Thursday sent a message to the Opposition that if it does not leave their political battles midway, they could have the last laugh. AAP learned it early while Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thackeray learned it late.

Immediately after the verdict, AAP was firing from all cylinders against the BJP, as they found themselves on the winning side in their battle with the BJP-led union government on a variety of issues. Kejriwal thanked the Supreme Court and said, “with this decision, the pace of development of Delhi will increase manifold. Democracy won.”

Thackeray too was elated with the verdict, as it gives a new lease of life for his party’s future battles, including the one for retaining its original name and symbol. The verdict has landed him in a better position to woo estranged leaders while already weakened Shinde, who split Sena to become Chief Minister, will find it difficult to keep his position, amid speculation that Devendra Fadnavis may take over from him.

However, the verdict that found fault with the Speaker and the Governor on many counts felt that its hands were tied. Thackeray’s move to resign before the floor test appeared counterproductive in hindsight, as the Supreme Court said it could have reinstated his government had he faced a vote of confidence.

NCP chief and ally Sharad Pawar too was critical of this move, according to his newly released memoirs, and said the government collapsed because Thackeray resigned without giving a fight.

However, Thackeray defended his resignation on Thursday, saying he put in his papers on moral grounds after his own betrayed him and “traitors” should resign from the government on similar grounds.

The verdicts will also be a morale booster for the Opposition as parties are on an exercise to forge unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Soon after the verdict came, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with his Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav met Thackeray at his residence.

Though the verdicts may not be vote catchers, the Opposition believes that it could help them in making a strong case against the Modi government as well as attracting more parties to their fold and expose BJP’s gameplan.