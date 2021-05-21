Twitter labels Patra's tweet on Congress 'toolkit' as 'manipulated media'

Twitter has flagged a tweet by BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleging the use of a ‘toolkit’ by Congress as manipulated media.
“Friends look at the #CongressToolKit in extending help to the needy during the Pandemic! More of a PR exercise with the help of “Friendly Journalists” & “Influencers” than a soulful endeavour,” Patra Tweeted on May 18. Several BJP leaders retweeted it.
Friends look at the #CongressToolKit in extending help to the needy during the Pandemic!
More of a PR exercise with the help of “Friendly Journalists” & “Influencers” than a soulful endeavour.
Read for yourselves the agenda of the Congress:#CongressToolKitExposed pic.twitter.com/3b7c2GN0re
— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 18, 2021
Alleging that documents used by Patra were fake, the Congress on Thursday wrote to Twitter to remove tweets by BJP leaders.
Read | Toolkit case: Congress writes to Twitter seeking suspension accounts of JP Nadda, Smriti Irani
According to the policy of Twitter’s, content posted on its handle may be labelled as ‘manipulated media’ or removed if the company has a valid reason to believe that media, or the context in which media are presented, are “significantly and deceptively altered or manipulated”.
According to BJP, the Congress prepared a toolkit document to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi on handling COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
