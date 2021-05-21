Twitter labels Patra's toolkit tweet 'manipulated'

Twitter labels Patra's tweet on Congress 'toolkit' as 'manipulated media'

Congress on Thursday wrote to Twitter asking it to permanently suspend the accounts of BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda and Smriti Irani

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 21 2021, 11:19 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 11:56 ist
The BJP has been attacking Congress over some controversial content of the so-called toolkit. Credit: PTI Photo

Twitter has flagged a tweet by BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleging the use of a ‘toolkit’ by Congress as manipulated media.

“Friends look at the #CongressToolKit in extending help to the needy during the Pandemic! More of a PR exercise with the help of “Friendly Journalists” & “Influencers” than a soulful endeavour,” Patra Tweeted on May 18. Several BJP leaders retweeted it.

Alleging that documents used by Patra were fake, the Congress on Thursday wrote to Twitter to remove tweets by BJP leaders.

Read | Toolkit case: Congress writes to Twitter seeking suspension accounts of JP Nadda, Smriti Irani

According to the policy of  Twitter’s,  content posted on its handle may be labelled as ‘manipulated media’ or  removed if the company has a valid reason to believe that media, or the context in which media are presented, are “significantly and deceptively altered or manipulated”.

According to BJP, the Congress prepared a toolkit document to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi on handling COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

 

