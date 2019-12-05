Two cattle smugglers arrested in Ghaziabad

Two accused involved in three dozen cases of cattle smuggling were arrested after brief exchange of fire here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Waseem and Nasim of Murad Nagar town, who used to smuggle cows for slaughtering and were earlier booked in three dozen cases of cattle smuggling, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

They were also booked under Gangster act and each were carrying Rs 25,000 award on their arrest, the SP said.

The accused were arrested in a joint operation by G T Road Kotwali and Sihani Gate police after exchange of fire, he said.

Two country-made pistols, live rounds and a bike used in commission of crimes have been recovered from their possession, the SSP said.

During routine checking, police asked the bike-borne accused, who were coming from Lal Kauna, to stop but they sped away towards Naya bus adda. Police team gave them a chase and near Sai Upvan, they left the bike and finding them encircled fired on the police, the officer said.

Another criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 carry was nabbed on Tuesday night near Sikrod village under Sihani Gate police station area, police said.

He has been identified as Ashu of Pasonda village in Sahibabad area. His two other bike-borne accomplices Alam and Devendra managed to escape, the SP said,

One country made pistol, one used and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, the SP said.