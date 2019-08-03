Two-day training programme for BJP MPs begins

A two-day training programme for all BJP MPs began here Saturday, during which ruling party lawmakers will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party working president JP Nadda.

The training programme, "Abhyas Varga", is being organised at Parliament and issues like the party's ideology and Parliamentary procedures will be discussed at length.

Last week, the party had communicated to all its MPs to ensure that they attend the workshop.

The party's parliamentary office had sent a message to MPs requesting them to be present in the national capital on August 3 and 4.

"The BJP Members of Parliament are requested to be present in New Delhi on August 3, Saturday and August 4, Sunday. There will be a two- day “Abhyas Varga" in New Delhi," the message said.