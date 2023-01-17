Two ex-DAP leaders join Congress in Jammu

In another setback to the Ghulam Nabi Azad led Democratic Azad Party (DAP), two of its former leaders on Tuesday joined the Congress along with 58 other political activists here.

Former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Nizamuddin Khatana, his son and former vice chairman of Gujjar and Bakerwal Welfare Board Gulzar Ahmad Khatana and others were welcomed into the party fold by AICC J-K in-charge Rajni Patil and J-K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani at the party headquarters.

Former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, former minister Peerzada Mohd Sayeed and former MLA Balwan Singh who returned to the Congress fold early this month after leaving the Azad-led party were also present.

"With today's joining of 60 activists, mostly basic and founding members of DAP, about 70 to 80 percent of the workers who had switched to the newly floated party under some influence have returned to the Congress fold," Wani told reporters.

DAP General Secretary Khatana and his son resigned from the DAP on January 10.

Patil extended best wishes to the new entrants and assured them that they will get due honour in the party.

"The Congress leadership is of the view that they had gone on two months leave and are now back to work. We will move forward together and strengthen our party," she said.

She claimed that more leaders from the DAP are rejoining the party in the coming days.