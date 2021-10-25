Two UP Congress leaders join TMC in Mamata's presence

Two UP Congress leaders join TMC in Mamata Banerjee's presence

The two leaders said they would carry on the fight to oust the BJP from power in UP and the Centre under the leadership of Banerjee

PTI
PTI, Siliguri,
  • Oct 25 2021, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 17:56 ist
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI file photo

Two senior Congress leaders of Uttar Pradesh on Monday joined the Trinamool Congress in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri in north Bengal.

The two leaders, Rajeshpati Tripathi and Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, said they would carry on the fight to oust the BJP from power in UP and the Centre under the leadership of Banerjee, the TMC supremo.

Rajeshpati Tripathi is an ex-MLC while Lalitesh Pati Tripathi is former UP Congress vice-president and an ex-MLA. Rajeshpati and Lalitesh Pati are the grandson and the great-grandson of former UP chief minister Kamalapati Tripathi respectively, TMC sources said.

"The faith of people in the TMC is increasing. The joining of the two leaders testifies that we are now an all-India party which can give real fight to the BJP," Banerjee said.

Alleging that the BJP is preventing the TMC from organising political programmes in Goa, Banerjee said she will be going to the western state in a few days.

