BJP playing ‘photo politics’ with people, says Khader

U T Khader accuses BJP of playing ‘photo politics’ with people ahead of elections

Kahder said NIA should conduct an impartial probe and take action accordingly.

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 08 2023, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 12:30 ist
File photo of U T Khader. Credit: DH Photo

After the photographs of the Shivamogga terror suspect’s father with Congress leaders went viral, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly U T Khader has accused the BJP of playing 'photo politics' when elections are nearing.

“People will give the BJP a fitting reply to their photo politics," he said.

Khader, denying any connection with Tajuddin Sheikh who was arrested by the NIA in connection with IS terror conspiracy, his father Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, tweeted that NIA should conduct an impartial probe and take action accordingly.

"Why is the BJP silent on their leaders' photo with Santro Ravi, who is alleged to be a kingpin in human trafficking, having links with politicians and meddling with police transfers?” he asked.

