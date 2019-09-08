UAE court clears Kerala NDA leader in cheating case

In a relief for Tushar Vellappally, NDA convenor in Kerala, a court in Ajman in the UAE has reportedly quashed a financial cheating case against him.

Tushar, the president of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) party in Kerala, was also returned his passport by the Ajman court. The court maintained that there was a lack of credibility in the evidence produced against Tushar in a Rs 20 crore cheque defaulting case, it was learned.

Tushar was arrested by the Ajman police on August 22 on the basis of a complaint given by non-resident Keralite, Nazil Abdullah. He alleged that a cheque worth around Rs. 20 crores, issued to him for sub-contract by a construction firm run by Tushar in the UAE, bounced. Recently, an audio conversation, alleged to be that of Nazil, had surfaced which mentioned that Tushar was trapped.

NRI businessman Yusuff Ali had initiated steps for Thushar's release on bail by depositing around Rs 2 crores.

Following Thushar's arrest, Kerala Chief Minister Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging that all possible help within the limits of law may be extended to him. But this invited widespread criticism of the Chief Minister trying to help a cheating case accused.

Tushar, who is also vice president of Sree Narayan Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), had unsuccessfully contested against the Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad in the Lok Sabha polls. He is also the son of SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan.