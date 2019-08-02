UAPA amendments get Parl nod, Oppn fears misuse

Parliament on Friday passed the amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act empowering the central government to name individuals as terrorists even as Opposition raised concerns about the possible misuse of the provisions.

After Lok Sabha passed the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment was passed by Lok Sabha earlier, the Rajya Sabha too passed it. It will become an Act after the President gives his assent.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha after rejecting the motion to send it to a Select Committee after an 85-104 vote.

While Congress voted in favour of sending the bill to Select Committee, but after its defeat, it supported the passage of Bill during voting. The Bill was passed by a vote of 147-42.

The Bill was brought as the NIA faced "many difficulties" in the process of investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases.

The new amendments empower Director-General, National Investigation Agency to grant approval of seizure or attachment of property when the case is investigated by NIA

It also empower the Central Government to add to or remove the name of an individual terrorist. This provision attracted criticism from Opposition ranks, particularly from former Home Minister P Chidambaram who warned the government that it will be struck down by the courts.

"Instead of listening to us, you are forcing us to go to a building a kilometre away, " Chidambaram said referring to Supreme Court while expressing fear that this could lead to misuse.

Home Minister Amit Shah assured the House that these provisions will not be misused and said US, Pakistan, Israel and European Union have such provisions and he did not understand the logic behind the Opposition argument.

The provisions also empower an Inspector NIA to investigate the offences. Earlier, only an officer of the rank of DySP or above could investigate NIA cases.