UCC is BJP’s attempt to impose its ideology on people: M K Stalin

Stepping up his attack on the BJP, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is nothing but an attempt to “impose” the saffron party's ideology and use it as a “tool of revenge” against people opposed to it.

Stalin, who had last week accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to further stoke communal passions by talking about UCC, also said the proposed law will be yet another tool like the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, and Income Tax department, which the BJP is “already using to threaten” politicians opposed to them.

In his speech at a wedding event, Stalin also accused the “dictatorial” BJP government at the Centre of not fulfilling promises made during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Read | Don't open Pandora's box: ex-law minister Moily to PM Modi, Law Commission on UCC

“The Dravidian Model government is running successfully by implementing promises made during the elections. And the country also needs such a government. The BJP has not fulfilled promises it made, but has taken an anti-people stand by imposing religion and principles of Sanathana Dharma on the people,” Stalin added.

Criticising Modi for his ‘dynasty politics’ barb at DMK, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister is obsessed with the Dravidian outfit, and that he thinks about the party even while he visits Madhya Pradesh. “Many people who spoke here said the DMK celebrates weddings as its own family events. If the Prime Minister listens to these speeches, he will get angry. Because he doesn’t like such speeches,” Stalin added.

Stalin has been pushing the Opposition parties to come together to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In March, he had pitched for Congress as the fulcrum of the Opposition alliance, while dismissing talks of a Third Front as “pointless.”

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is also categorical that an anti-BJP front without the Congress was not a “workable option” and said Opposition parties in the country should take a leaf out of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, an amalgamation of several political parties, which has won all elections held in Tamil Nadu after 2019.

“Opposition parties should be united. At the same time, we should reject the talks about non-Congress alliance. It will not work out. Post-electoral alliance is also not practical. Talks of Third Front are pointless. It (Third Front) will never reach the shore,” Stalin had said in March this year.