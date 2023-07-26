Uddhav bowing before Sonia, claims Maharashtra BJP

The BJP hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and saying that democracy was in danger.
“Thackeray has sunk the flaming torch of late Balasaheb Thackeray into the Mithi river…he is criticising Modi…in fact he is bowing before Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The country is safe in the hands of Modi and Shah,” state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.
ED, CBI & I-T are NDA's strength: Uddhav Thackeray
“You were not able to lead your MLAs. Because of your inaction your MLAs have left. You did not come out of 'Matoshree' and now you are blaming people,” said Bawankule, an MLC and former state minister.
Referring to the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A as “East India Company”, he described it as a grouping meant to save “dynasty politics”. “And now they are talking about survival of democracy,” he said.
