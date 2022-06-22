Uddhav offers to step down as Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief

In an emotionally-charged address, Uddhav Thackeray offered to step down as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena President if any of the rebel MLAs ask him to do so.

However, he also said that he is still committed to the cause of Hindutva.

He said that in the past two-and-a-half years he has received tremendous support from the administration.

Thackeray further said that after the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls, there were meetings of Shiv Sena with NCP and Congress.

“It was NCP President Sharad Pawar who asked me to take up the responsibility…I did not have any experience but I am a Shiv Sainik and I took it up as a challenge,” he said.

“Some people say that it's not Balasaheb's Shiv Sena. They should tell what were the thoughts of Balasaheb. This is the same Shiv Sena that it was at his time…. Hindutva is in our blood….Shiv Sena and Hindutva cannot be separated,” he said.

“NCP and Congress have not raised doubts, but our own people have raised doubts,” he added.

“I am keeping my resignation ready….I am ready to resign as Chief Minister…not just as Chief Minister…I am ready to step down as Shiv Sena President also…any of the MLAs who have raised doubts can just ask me and I would move out,” he said.