Uddhav’s group launches outreach programme to garner 'support' for name and symbol

Uddhav too would be addressing rallies in the state starting from Khed in Ratnagiri district on March 5

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 25 2023, 15:14 ist
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut during a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan. Credit: PTI Photo

At a time when Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction is fighting it out in the Supreme Court, the beleaguered faction of Shiv Sena has hit the streets with the ‘Shiv Garjana Abhiyan’ to reach out to people and explain how the name and bow-and-arrow symbol has been snatched away. 

The idea is to boost the morale of the Shiv Sainiks. From 25 February-3 March, in a week’s time, leaders and party workers would criss-cross the state even as the 16 MLAs and 12 MLCs of Uddhav’s camp would battle it out during the Budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature. 

“The Shiv Sena is passing through most difficult times...I have nothing but the mike....but Shiv Sainiks know how to fight back,” Uddhav has been  repeating in his meetings over the past week. 

After the June 2022 split engineered by now Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena’s Chief Leader Eknath Shinde with the help of BJP, Yuva Sena President and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray has been undertaking Shiv Samvad Yatra. 

After the party lost its symbol and name, Uddhav too would be addressing rallies in the state starting from Khed in Ratnagiri district on 5 March.

More than 60 leaders, including MPs, office bearers, former MLAs, former corporators among others will roam around the state, get a sense of the mood of the people and seek public support for Uddhav. 

With the polls to local bodies in Maharashtra round-the-corner, the party wants to hit the ground and gain base in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

