Uddhav’s Sena moves ECI over PM’s Rozgar Melas

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘Rozgar Melas’ to hand over appointment letters to some 75,000 youth, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) saying that those meetings were being held with a political motive and are against the service rules.

Veteran Vidarbha-based farmers’ leader Kishor Tiwari, who is the spokesperson of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), petitioned the ECI saying these were “planted” Rozgar Melas.

According to Tiwari, such events violate All India Services (Conduct) Rules and other regulations.

“When the Civil Service Rules and PSU Regulations required that any appointments letter is to be issued by HoDs concerned, after completing statutory formalities, how it can be issued by ministers or any politically-associated persons, that too in such a programme organised by infusing public funds,” he said.

In the petition, Tiwari said by organising such mega shows, central government departments and PSU undertakings have violated their own service rules and recruitment regulations, which do not allow such distribution of so-called appointment letters at the hands of ruling party members that, too, when poll process of elections to Himachal Pradesh has already set in motion by ECI and for Gujarat the dates are likely to be announce.

“Any such event with the eyes to benefit ruling party politically is not only illegal but it is against the several judgments of Supreme Court, as well as ECI guidelines for free and fair polls without any inducement to benefit only ruling party in India and without giving equally fair opportunity to several recognised and registered parties in opposition in India,” he said.

Tiwari relied upon several rulings of Supreme Court of India delivered under Article 32 as well as pointed out towards Model Code of Conduct, directions /orders given by ECI under the constitutional powers under Article 324 of Constitution of India from to time to safeguard the free and fair polls without inducement of ruling party in power.