Uddhav’s Sena suffers jolt in Nashik

Ahead of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Nashik, the party unit in the pilgrimage town suffered a jolt as 60-odd leaders and workers shifted to the rival Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

On Friday, around 90 leaders and workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) - 60 from Nashik in North Maharashtra and 30 from Parbhani in Marathwada - joined the BSS in presence of Shinde.

“We are people who work…we go by the ideals of late Balasaheb Thackeray and late Anand Dighe,” Shinde said.

“The BSS-BJP government has been working very well in the past six months, that’s why so many people are coming and joining us…in the days to come more people will join,” said Shinde.

However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) remained unfazed over the development.

“This ‘khokhe-sarkar’ is going to fall soon…this is an unconstitutional government,” Yuva Sena President and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray said.

On being asked, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said: “Have you heard the names of these people…we are not worried if trash goes out.”

In fact, Raut is working on the visit of Thackeray to Nashik, expected later this month.

It may be mentioned, the elections to the Nashik Municipal Corporation are expected this year.

This is in a months’ time that the Nashik Shiv Sena (UBT) unit suffered a blow.

On 16 December, NMC’s former Leader of Opposition Ajay Boraste, Suryakant Lavte, Suvarna Matale, R D Dhongde, Jyoti Khole, Sudam Demse, Jayashree Kharjul, Pratap Meheroliya, Chandrakant Khade, Poonam Mogre and Raju Lavte joined the Shinde faction.

On 22 December, Bhausaheb Chaudhari, who is considered close to Raut, joined the BSS in presence of Shinde and Rural Development Minister Dada Bhuse, who is also the Guardian Minister of Nashik.