Uddhav’s Shiv Sena slams Modi on Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary row

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Sunday slammed him for ignoring the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute but mediating between Russia and Ukraine to stop the war.

Raut also suggested that the Parliament could also find a solution to the 70-year-old dispute, currently pending before the Supreme Court.

“Prime Minister Modi mediates in the Russia-Ukraine war, but turns a blind eye to the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute…. This is not a sign of a good politician,” Sanjay Raut wrote in his weekly column ‘Rokthok’ that appeared in Saamana on Sunday.

Read | Border row to dominate Maharashtra winter session

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, a former Chief Minister had over the past couple of weeks had slammed Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai besides Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the issue. Thackeray had accused the Centre and BJP of trying to divide Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Taking the attack further, Raut, the Executive Editor of Saamana, wrote: “The long struggle of the Marathi-speaking population in Belagavi and nearby areas which were included in Karnataka against their wishes during the reorganisation of states, cannot be crushed.”

He appreciated the decision of Shah to call Shinde and Bommai to the negotiating table but wondered whether the Centre would take a neutral stand.

"Instead of expecting the Supreme Court to redirect the case to Parliament, what is the harm if Parliament finds a solution to this at the earliest," he suggested.