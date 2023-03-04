Uddhav Thackeray backs Kapil Sibal's Insaaf platform

Uddhav Thackeray backs Kapil Sibal's Insaaf platform

Sibal, an independent Rajya Sabha member, announced earlier in the day that he was setting up a new platform called Insaaf to fight 'injustice' prevailing in the country

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 04 2023, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 22:44 ist
Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI File Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday came out in support of lawyer and MP Kapil Sibal's newly-launched platform Insaaf.

All parties which want democracy to survive in the country should support it, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister said in a statement here.

''Everyone who wants democracy to survive and thrive should stand firmly with Kapil Sibal in his new initiative,'' Thackeray said.

Sibal, an independent Rajya Sabha member, announced earlier in the day that he was setting up a new platform called Insaaf to fight ''injustice'' prevailing in the country, and sought support of the chief ministers and other leaders of opposition parties.

Sibal is representing Thackeray in a case in the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who split the Shiv Sena last June and toppled the Thackeray-led government.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uddhav Thackeray
Kapil Sibal
India News
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
injustice

What's Brewing

Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN

Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN

Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study

Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study

Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision

Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

 