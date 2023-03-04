Uddhav Thackeray backs Kapil Sibal's Insaaf platform

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday came out in support of lawyer and MP Kapil Sibal's newly-launched platform Insaaf.
All parties which want democracy to survive in the country should support it, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister said in a statement here.
''Everyone who wants democracy to survive and thrive should stand firmly with Kapil Sibal in his new initiative,'' Thackeray said.
Sibal, an independent Rajya Sabha member, announced earlier in the day that he was setting up a new platform called Insaaf to fight ''injustice'' prevailing in the country, and sought support of the chief ministers and other leaders of opposition parties.
Sibal is representing Thackeray in a case in the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who split the Shiv Sena last June and toppled the Thackeray-led government.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN
Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study
Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision
Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study
Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained
Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years
Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession
Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters
Sounds of migration and a desire to live
GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands