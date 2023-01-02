Uddhav Thackeray 'backstabbed' BJP, but got befitting reply: Nadda

As he sounded the bugle for 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, BJP President J P Nadda on Monday launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying that he compromised with the ideals of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and joined hands with Congress-NCP just for power.

“You have joined hands with the same people (Congress-NCP) against whose ideologies Balasaheb fought throughout his life,” Nadda said addressing a rally in the Chandrapur district of Vidarbha region.

In Chandrapur, Nadda męt four-time former MP and ex-union minister Hansraj Ahir and state Cultural Affairs Minister and Ballarpur MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP’s Ahir lost the polls to Congress’ party candidate Suresh Dhanorkar.

Targeting Uddhav, Nadda, a former Union health minister, said: “You stabbed us in the back for the chief minister's post…you changed after the results.”

Referring to the Maha Vikas Aghadi as an “unnatural alliance”, Nadda said that such alliances do not work.

Nadda said that the new Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government is taking Maharashtra ahead. “Maharashtra is on the path of development,” he said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 of the 25 seats (out of the total 48) it contested in Maharashtra, while the party’s then ally Shiv Sena bagged 18, NCP won four seats and Congress, AIMIM and Independent got one seat each.

Nadda asked the BJP workers whether such people should be forgiven. Thackeray compromised with his ideology for the sake of power and his government stopped the Ganesh Utsav and Dahi Handi programmes, he claimed.

Nadda further said Thackeray hurt the cultural sentiments of Maharashtra and stood with people who refused to understand the importance of the Indian culture in politics. But, they have got a "befitting reply" for everyone to see and a new government has been formed under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, he said. Nadda said Shinde and Fadnavis were taking Maharashtra towards development. He also targeted Thackeray over the incident of alleged lynching of three persons in Palghar district in April 2020.

"Uddhav, the son of Hindu Samrat (Sena founder Bal Thackeray), took a step back" by not handing over the probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation under pressure from the Congress and NCP, he said. Further targeting the MVA, he claimed "three shops of corruption" had opened in Maharashtra. Nadda said the BJP is bringing "digital cleanliness" in politics with 'JAM' (Jandhan-Aadhaar-Mobile), and said the MVA is another 'JAM' which implies "jointly acquiring money". Nadda also referred to the BJP as 'DBT', facilitating "direct benefit transfer" (to people), and claimed the MVA was into "dealership-brokerage-transfer".

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has empowered women and farmers in the country with several welfare schemes. Nadda said he will do his best to strengthen the BJP, right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari (north to south) and from Kutch to Cuttack (west to east), but it will start from Chandrapur district. He also offered prayers at the Mahakali temple in Chandrapur. Nadda was accompanied Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, National Commission for Backward Classes Chairman Hansraj Ahir and other party leaders.

(with PTI inputs)