Uddhav Thackeray halts Aarey car shed project

In a decision that would rattle the BJP, Chief Minister on Friday halted the controversial the Mumbai metro car shed project at Aarey forest, considered one of the green lungs of commercial capital.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls, the Aarey car shed project was a bone of contention between the two former allies.

The Shiv Sena has been at war-of-words with the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on this issue.

"I have ordered to stop the work of Aarey metro car shed project today. Metro rail work will not stop but till next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut," Uddhav told reporters after formally taking over the reins of the state.

Meanwhile, Uddhav's son Aditya, the MLA from Worli, has expressed happiness over the decision.

"All the people of Mumbai are happy with this decision. Development works will continue but the harm that was being done to the environment will be stopped," Aditya said.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson and former minister Ashish Shelar said that it was improper to scrap development projects in Mumbai and Maharashtra.