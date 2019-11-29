Uddhav Thackeray-led govt may face floor test on Nov 30

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance may face a floor test in the Assembly on Saturday, sources said.

The floor test is "most likely" to be held on Saturday, the Vidhan Bhawan sources told PTI.

Governor B K Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove the majority by December 3.

Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government's first cabinet meeting.

Besides Thackeray, six other ministers - two each from the Sena, the Congress, and the NCP - also took an oath.