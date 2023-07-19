Uddhav Thackeray meets Ajit Pawar

In a surprising development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray met Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Thackeray, a former Chief Minister, was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray, who is the Yuva Sena President and Worli MLA as well as Shiv Sena (UBT) Secretary Milind Narvekar.

The meeting was described as a courtesy call.

When Thackeray was Chief Minister from November 2019-June 2022, Ajit Pawar was the Deputy Chief Minister and was in charge of the Finance ministry.

The duo enjoy excellent relations.

After Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar and joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government as Deputy Chief Minister, he was again entrusted with the Finance Ministry.

Thackeray advised Ajit Pawar that his government must not ignore the problems of the farmers and the ordinary citizens of the state.

“I am confident about Ajit Pawar and he will do justice to the people of the state in his new role in the government…I have worked with him for two-and-half years and I know his nature very well… Whatever may be the political games going on, he will extend the desired help to the people… After all, the state treasury’s keys are once again in his hand,” Thackeray said.

Reacting to the Uddhav Thackeray-Ajit Pawar meeting, NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said: "When someone becomes the Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister, he belongs to the complete state and not to a particular party. We should compliment Thackeray for meeting Ajit Pawar."