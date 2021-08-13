Uddhav, Sharad to attend Oppn meeting called by Sonia

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar to attend Oppn meeting called by Sonia Gandhi

Congress is part of the Sena-led ruling coalition in Maharashtra along with the Nationalist Congress Party

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 13 2021, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 19:04 ist
Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar would attend the virtual meeting of opposition leaders called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August 20, party leaders confirmed here on Friday.

Read | TMC likely to join Sonia’s Oppn leaders virtual meet

Thackeray will attend the meeting, Sena leader Sanjay Raut told PTI.

NCP MP Supriya Sule too confirmed that Pawar will be taking part in the meeting. Congress is part of the Sena-led ruling coalition in Maharashtra along with the Nationalist Congress Party.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sonia Gandhi
Congress
Uddhav Thackeray
Sharad Pawar
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting

Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting

The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

Khudiram Bose: 18-year-old martyr who smiled at death

Khudiram Bose: 18-year-old martyr who smiled at death

'Lion of Herat' silent as Taliban enter his Afghan city

'Lion of Herat' silent as Taliban enter his Afghan city

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Fossil records how ancient plants spread to land

Fossil records how ancient plants spread to land

Remembering Sridevi: Rare pics of 1st female superstar

Remembering Sridevi: Rare pics of 1st female superstar

 