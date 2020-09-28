Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar wish Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday

Thackeray, Pawar wish Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday

  • Sep 28 2020, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 16:21 ist
Mangeshkar, who is a recipient of the country's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna, turned 91 today. Credit: DH File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP president Sharad Pawar and other state politicians on Monday extended birthday greetings to legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, saying she has ruled the hearts of people across the globe with her voice.

Mangeshkar, who is a recipient of the country's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna, turned 91 today.

"Birthday greetings to @mangeshkarlata who has ruled the hearts of people all over the world with her euphonious voice. Praying to God for your healthy and long life, the Chief Ministers Office tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi greets Lata Mangeshkar on birthday

Pawar also took to the micro-blogging site to wish Mangeshkar.

"May your voice continue to light up the lives of many. Wishing you a healthy and long life," he said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, ministers Anil Deshmukh, Eknath Shinde, Nawab Malik and Nitin Raut, and Leader of the Opposition in state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis were also among those who extended birthday greetings to the iconic singer.

Mangeshkar ruled Hindi film female playback singing for more than five decades and is a recipient of numerous awards and honours. She has also received acclaim for her songs in various other Indian languages.

