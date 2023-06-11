Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP after Amit Shah's remarks 

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for breaking the alliance with the BJP, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday slammed the ruling saffron party and questioned why so many of its allies have left the NDA.

Shah, who addressed a rally in Nanded in the Marathwada region, on Saturday evening, accused Thackeray of betraying the BJP and joining hands with NCP-Congress for the sake of chief ministership after the October 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections.

However, Leader of Opposition in the Council Ambadas Danve and party’s Rajya Sabha member and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut slammed the BJP.

“Amit bhai has devoted seven minutes on Uddhav ji in his 20-minute speech (in Nanded)…this shows that Matoshree was and still remains important,” said Raut.

He accused the BJP of breaking the Shiv Sena and taking away the name and the bow and arrow symbol.

“The BJP says that the Shiv Sena has left Hindutva…but let me ask what kind of Hindutva the BJP has achieved by allying with several other parties,” Danve asked.