Uddhav to visit Barsu refinery protest site on May 6

Uddhav to visit Barsu refinery protest site on May 6, address rally at Mahad

Thackeray originally intended to hold a rally at Barsu but was denied permission by the administration

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 05 2023, 22:57 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 22:57 ist
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday will visit Barsu village in Ratnagiri district where a section of locals is opposing an oil refinery project.

Also Read | Shindes junk report of meeting Rashmi Thackeray 

He will also speak at a rally at Mahad in neighbouring Raigad district, a Sena functionary said.

Thackeray, who originally intended to hold a rally at Barsu but was denied permission by the administration, will talk to the locals opposing the multi-billion dollar refinery project, he said.

Mahrashtra
Indian Politics
Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)

