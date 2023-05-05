Uddhav to visit Barsu refinery protest site on May 6, address rally at Mahad

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday will visit Barsu village in Ratnagiri district where a section of locals is opposing an oil refinery project.

Also Read | Shindes junk report of meeting Rashmi Thackeray

He will also speak at a rally at Mahad in neighbouring Raigad district, a Sena functionary said.

Thackeray, who originally intended to hold a rally at Barsu but was denied permission by the administration, will talk to the locals opposing the multi-billion dollar refinery project, he said.