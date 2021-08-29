Uddhav vs Rane to turn into Saamana vs Prahaar?

Amid repeated attacks through Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, union MSMEs minister Narayan Rane threatened to hit back through writings in Prahaar, the family-owned newspaper of the BJP Rajya Sabha member.

Rane during his Jan Aashirwad Yatra has been targeting Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

In the weekly column RokhThok that appears in Saamana, its executive editor and Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut accused Rane’s two sons - Dr Nilesh Rane and Nitesh Rane of using unparliamentary language against the Shiv Sena leadership.

He wondered why the BJP is protecting the Ranes.

“Apart from Maharashtra BJP leaders - leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil, central leaders like BJP national president JP Nadda and home minister Amit Shah had reportedly called up Rane to express their support to him,” Raut said.

Raut also accused Rane’s sons of damaging their father’s political career. "Fadnavis and Patil will meet the same fate due to the sons of Rane," he said.

"If this is true then it is an insult to Maharashtra''s self-respect and pride. Why does Delhi stand in support of those who insult Maharashtra''s pride and self-respect?" Raut pointed out.

In his hometown of Kankavli in Sindhudurg district, Rane hit out at Raut.

"If this continues, I will start a series of write-ups through my newspaper Prahaar,” he said.

